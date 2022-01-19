- Survey of 50 physicians found that over 90% would be willing to treat cancer therapy-induced diarrhea prophylactically in eligible patients if a new agent was available

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Present Oncologist Survey Data Demonstrating Need for New Cancer Therapy-Associated Diarrhea Treatments at ASCO GI 2022 - Survey of 50 physicians found that over 90% would be willing to treat cancer therapy-induced diarrhea prophylactically in eligible patients if a new agent was available

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will be presenting the results of an oncologist survey on willingness to use new medications to prevent or treat gastrointestinal side effects of cancer therapies in a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI). The symposium will be held virtually and in San Francisco, Calif. from Jan. 20 – 22, 2022.

The survey, which was commissioned by OnQuality, included 50 practicing oncologists and inquired about their practice patterns in preventing or treating cancer therapy-induced diarrhea (CID) and unmet therapeutic needs. The survey confirmed that a high percentage of oncologists focus on symptom prevention and that a majority will start anti-cancer therapy at a lower dose to prevent CID. Over 90% of surveyed oncologists responded that they would treat CID prophylactically if a new agent was available. The survey results demonstrate that physicians are cognizant that preventing and treating CID is a significant unmet need for oncology patients.

"There is an urgent need for new supportive therapies to help cancer patients manage CID. This survey of oncologists demonstrates first-hand how important this need is," said Omkar S. Marathe, M.D., Medical Director of Clinical Trials, Physician Executive Committee at The Oncology Institute. "OnQuality is a leader in the field of supportive therapies for cancer patients, and I look forward to our continued work to help patients in need."

"The side effects of cancer therapies can be so debilitating for patients that they either are unable to maintain effective doses of treatment or choose to discontinue treatment altogether," said Michael McCullar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OnQuality. "Cancer patients should be fighting cancer, not the side effects of cancer treatment, and these survey data confirm that prescribing oncologists feel the same way. We are dedicated to providing new solutions to these patients in need."

Details regarding the poster presentation can be found on the ASCO GI website and below.

Presentation Details

Title: A survey study of prevention and treatment patterns by academic and community oncologists for cancer therapy-associated diarrhea

Time: January 22, 2022, 6:30 - 7:55 a.m. PST

Presented by: Omkar S. Marathe, M.D.

Abstract Number: 204596

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both quality-of-life and outcomes for cancer patients.

Using computation-aided drug-target-toxicology search methodologies to identify targets and drug candidates, OnQuality is developing first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies to address unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin rash, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects on immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

