PayrHealth Announces SilverCreek RCM Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth today announced that it has acquired SilverCreek RCM, a Pittsburg, Kansas based full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) company serving healthcare providers across the country and continuum – supporting clients' revenue growth and minimizing their administrative burdens so they can focus on patients. https://silvercreekrcm.com.

SilverCreek founder and CEO Rebecca Light said, "This is a partnership of two highly compatible companies. We hold similar values and philosophies on doing business: producing a high-quality service for our clients, an emphasis on honesty and integrity, and the importance of bringing positive outcomes in the highly complex business of healthcare. I am enthusiastic to join the PayrHealth executive team and continue to be a shareholder in our great company." Rebecca Light will transition to the President of Revenue Cycle Management, leading the combined company's RCM division and global strategy.

PayrHealth can now offer this proven RCM solution with 15+ years' experience delivering operational excellence and outcomes to its clients. PayrHealth CEO, Armando Cardoso, said, "We are thrilled to welcome this talented team to the PayrHealth family. Rebecca Light is an RCM industry thought leader who has achieved industry topping service levels at SilverCreek. We plan to advance our joint offerings even further through strategic investments in technology and people."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital Management, said, "This acquisition combines industry leading payor contracting and revenue cycle experts to deliver lasting value to clients. This will serve as a dynamic platform to pursue other strategically aligned acquisitions and RCM tuck-ins."

Thanks to the similarities in culture, processes, and values, this integration is on track to be completed by the end of January 2022.

About PayrHealth

Founded in 1994, PayrHealth provides analytical, contracting, negotiation, credentialing, and revenue cycle solutions to healthcare organizations across the United States. PayrHealth is an all-in-one payor relationship and network development solution - strategically modeling and proactively managing contracts, strengthening payor-provider relationships, and optimizing revenue cycle management to help safeguard the best partnerships between healthcare providers and payors. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.payrhealth.com.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. To learn more, visit www.osceola.com.

