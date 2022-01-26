Atrium Raises $20M to Bring Data-Driven Sales Management to the Masses Breakthrough Platform Drives Sales Productivity and Enables Sales Teams to Realize 50% Greater Opportunities and 31% Higher Bookings

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium , the proactive data-driven sales management platform that empowers sales managers to use metrics to improve team performance, today announced it has closed a $20M Series A funding round, led by Craft Ventures with participation by Bonfire Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Charles River Ventures, and over 100 go to market leaders.

Atrium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Atrium) (PRNewswire)

With Atrium, sales managers, sales development managers and customer success leads can automatically monitor their most important key performance indicators (KPIs) to gain unique insight into patterns of performance, gaining unparalleled and rapid visibility into what is working or not. Atrium helps sales teams set and track rep goals, proactively identify and address performance issues, and deliver more effective rep coaching to improve sales productivity and increase revenue.

"With over 11 million sales professionals worldwide, it's estimated that 40% miss their quota - resulting in $3.2 trillion in lost revenue. Sales managers are the biggest lever when it comes to improving team performance," said Jason Heidema, CEO and co-founder of Atrium. "Atrium automatically monitors hundreds of sales rep metrics and KPIs so managers don't have to. Atrium surfaces and alerts managers to reps that need help, what's driving underperformance, and isolates the best ways in which managers can coach and develop their reps so they can hit their number."

"Sales managers have largely been under-served in terms of the tools and training they need to be effective in getting the most out of their teams," said Mike Marg, Principal at Craft Ventures. "The future of modern sales is data-driven and Atrium leads the category with cutting edge technology. We're excited to partner with the company as it leads the data-driven sales management movement and pioneers new ways in which sales managers can use metrics and data to improve their team performance."

Customers can get started in minutes by connecting Atrium to their Salesforce instance and can begin to measure and analyze metrics that matter in real time. Additionally, the solution:

Boasts an extensive pre-built KPI library that tracks leading and lagging indicator metrics that other software solutions do not

Automatically monitors trends and looks for anomalies in performance over time at the rep and team level

Enables you to set and proactively tracks your weekly, monthly and quarterly goals for reps and teams

Proactively monitors whether teams are on track to hit their goals, how they're doing against their peers and suggests areas of improvement

Includes automated AI-based root-cause analytics to uncover the "why" behind performance peaks and issues

"If I could summarize Atrium in one word, it would be transformative," said Amanda Wilde, Head of Sales Development at Partnerstack. "Atrium helps me to stay on top of my reps' activities and proactively flags potential performance issues in real-time so we can course-correct before it's too late."

With 200+ customers, the company has grown rapidly over the past year, tripling its revenue. Atrium maintains an industry high customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75. The company plans on using the funding to grow its product development team and deliver innovative solutions to expand its customer base.

Atrium also announced today that it released its new Automated Insights Engine which continuously analyzes rep performance, surfaces the underlying root causes from hundreds of KPIs, and suggests recommendations on what to do next.

To learn more about Atrium, join their upcoming live demo on Data-Driven Sales Management or visit their website, https://www.atriumhq.com . To apply for one of Atrium's open positions, visit https://www.atriumhq.com/company/careers .

About Atrium

Atrium provides a Data-Driven Sales Management platform that empowers sales managers to improve team performance. Sales teams at 200+ companies like Figma, Zuora, SalesLoft, LaunchDarkly, SaasOptics, etc. use the dashboards, goals, insights and alerts in the Atrium platform to hit their sales productivity and revenue goals. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $33M in funding to date from leading venture capitalists including Craft Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Charles River Ventures and First Round Capital. To learn more, visit www.atriumhq.com .

