Battle Your Digimon X with Bold New Colors This New Year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Digimon fans know that growing your Digivice collection is just as fun as evolving your virtual monster for battle, and Bandai America has unveiled four new Digimon X colors to start 2022 off in style. The next evolution in Digimon gameplay is giving fans even more reason to collect and connect.

The Digimon X launched last year much to the excitement of fans old and new, boasting tons of advanced features, including the Dice Roll Attack, New Quest mode, and Digimon facial expressions. With the ability to still connect to past devices, fans welcomed the new Digivice with open hands and an eagerness to continue the battle.

Now, Bandai America has announced the pre-sale of four new colored Digivices to bring the battle home with: Translucent Red & Gold, Translucent Purple & Silver, Metallic Grey & Gold, and Metallic Navy & Silver. Available to pre-order now on Amazon , fans will be able to add these splashes of color to their collection when the new wave is released on March 31st, 2022. The new Digivices will hit shelves this summer at mass and hobby retailers!

"Our Digimon fanbase is so diverse and continuing to grow, which makes it important that we offer a Digivice for every type of collector," said Cisco Maldonado, Senior Director – Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "It is always a fun experience to see which colors fans will gravitate towards, and we are excited to get these new shells into fans' hands."

The Digimon franchise has proven its staying power as it continues to evolve alongside its loyal collectors, and Bandai America will have even more to offer fans in the near future. Stay tuned for Digimon updates in the coming year that will be sure to ignite battle in fun new ways.

