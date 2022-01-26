buywith is collaborating with a TikTok influencer Spencer Barbosa to host Livestream shopping sessions

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- buywith will be hosting a Livestream shopping session with a TikTok star, actress, entrepreneur, and content creator, Spencer Barbosa . In this upcoming session, Spencer (5.8M TikTok followers), will be sharing her top picks for self-care routine essential for mental wellness and positivity.

The live event will take place on January 27, 2022, at 7 PM EST. Click here to sign up.

buywith will be hosting a Livestream shopping session with a TikTok star, actress, entrepreneur, and content creator, Spencer Barbosa. In this upcoming session, Spencer (5.8M TikTok followers), will be sharing her top picks for self-care routine essential for mental wellness and positivity. (PRNewswire)

In the content creator market estimated at $104 billion - buywith has launched an influencer marketplace to drive brand awareness, product discovery, customer engagement, and seamless conversions via Livestream shopping sessions.

"We are thrilled to see young influencers like Spencer host Live video shopping sessions. When we first launched buywith, we saw the potential of the content creator economy to drive the growth of the Livestream shopping space. Now we are witnessing buywith connecting brands and the growing content creator market via Livestream shopping", said Adi Ronen Almagor , the buywith's CEO and Co-Founder.

Social media influencers and content creators from the US can apply to host live shopping sessions with their followers on buywith. Apply here to host a live shopping session .

buywith is a Livestream Shopping platform for brands and influencers to host virtual shopping events with their followers on brands' websites – through patent-pending technology. The uniqueness of buywith lies in the host's ability to take viewers on an exciting shopping journey experience on the e-commerce site, with a video, chat, and a shoppable "WANT" button.

buywith's scalable and frictionless Livestream shopping experience enables end-users to join sessions without a need for mobile app download. Brands can use the solution on their e-commerce website without code integration, and the hosts don't need any equipment other than a mobile phone.

About buywith

The Livestream Shopping trend is booming in China and growing fast in the US, estimated to become a $25 billion market by 2023.

The company was founded in 2018 by Adi Ronen (CEO & Co-Founder) and Eyal Sinai (CTO & Co-Founder) with offices in Tel Aviv and New York. buywith is working with world-class brands in the fashion and beauty industries across the US, Europe, and the Middle East and is backed by private investors and VCs from Europe and the US.

For more information, please visit https://www.buywith.com or contact liel@buywith.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE buywith