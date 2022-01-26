Carrier Further Strengthens Electric Transport Refrigeration Capabilities through Strategic Alliance with ConMet

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier is further expanding its electrification capabilities through a new alliance with ConMet adding wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events. The alliance also advances Carrier's broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck, and light commercial vehicle customers before the end of 2022, helping address upcoming emissions regulations. ConMet is a leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is the leading global provider of innovative healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

ConMet’s in-wheel electric motor system is compatible with Carrier’s all-electric Vector trailer refrigeration system and captures energy from braking events that would be wasted, which can eliminate the need for diesel fuel engines. (PRNewswire)

"Teaming with ConMet allows Carrier to deliver more sustainable solutions to its customers, helping companies green their fleets and supporting their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals," said Tim White, President, Refrigeration, Carrier. "By the end of this year, we will have electric options for customers in trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle refrigeration applications and new technologies such as this wheel hub power generation solution for trailers that can help further address environmental regulations."

Carrier's ability to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by one gigaton as part of its 2030 ESG Goals is strengthened through this strategic alliance as well as offering customers low Global Warming Potential refrigerants worldwide. Carrier's focus on ESG is fundamental to the company's culture and business.

ConMet's eMobility division has developed the PreSet Plus® eHub™ system, an in-wheel electric motor application that repurposes energy from coasting and braking, providing electric solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. When paired with a Carrier Vector unit, this technology can deliver a zero-emissions transport refrigeration solution.

"We see this alliance as a great strategic fit; Carrier and its customers are in a position to best leverage this electric hub system application and add scale," said John Waters, President, ConMet. "Our technology helps expedite the adoption of clean transport refrigeration solutions that will eliminate the need for diesel fuel engines."

The alliance with ConMet builds on Carrier's leadership in the electrification segment. It was first to market with an autonomous electric trailer refrigeration system, when it launched the Vector eCool™ in Europe. Suitable for operation with the engineless versions of Carrier Transicold's Vector models, the Vector eCool utilizes the company's pioneering E-Drive™ all-electric technology to the fullest.

To learn more about Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program visit www.corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain/.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. The growing team has years of experience in electrical engineering, system controls, battery science, and more. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing, and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. For more information, visit www.conmet.com/emobility.

