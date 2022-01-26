PSEG Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG is proud to announce that it is one of 418 companies in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The Bloomberg GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"It's an honor to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index because it reflects our efforts to advance equity across our workforce," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "Women occupy key leadership roles throughout PSEG, and I'm proud to say we're committed to continuing to recruit, hire, promote and retain the women who are critical to maintaining this company's best-in-class performance. Diversity, equity and inclusion are key to who we are, and are among our company's Core Commitments. Increasing opportunities for women to join PSEG and to thrive here, and to increase representation in the workforce, are fundamental goals of our DEI objectives."

"We are proud to recognize PSEG and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg and founding chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

PSEG is committed to transparency and reporting, which includes gender and diversity metrics. PSEG has publicly reported diversity and gender metrics for several years. Data, including our Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) figures, and details on PSEG's policies that support DEI and gender equality can be found in our 2021 Sustainability and Climate Report and our 2021 DEI report.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

PSEG submitted a survey created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the GEI. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

