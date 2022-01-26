For a Second Year, Rev is the Official Sundance Film Festival Captions Provider Partnership will advance accessibility and inclusion for the film industry, supporting audiences and filmmakers alike with world's leading captioning services.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most accurate speech-to-text engine, Rev.com, today announced they have partnered for the second year in a row with Sundance Film Festival as the official captions provider and accessibility partner. As live events continue to be hosted remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, accessibility has become a critical element of the attendee experience.

Rev.com logo (PRNewsfoto/Rev.com, Inc) (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of inclusion and accessibility, both at events like Sundance and in everyday life," said Karim Ahmad, Director of Outreach & Inclusion at the Sundance Institute. "The success of our partnership with Rev last year underscored how valuable our collaborations with partners like Rev are to ensuring we advance our inclusion and accessibility values."

Last year's online-only Festival came with a new requirement - that filmmakers and partners caption films and programming - and it drew over 1.3 million visitors and over 600,000 official program viewers - making 2021 the largest and most accessible Festival ever. This year the Institute will continue its captions requirement, ensuring that the event remains open and inclusive for its online audiences. Using Rev's services, Festival filmmakers and partners will caption thousands of minutes of video.

Rev Founder and CEO Jason Chicola said, "Our core values align strongly with those of the Sundance Institute, and we work every day to promote inclusion and accessibility through our products. The Sundance Film Festival is a pillar of the film community, and we're thrilled to be a part of their vision to create a more inclusive Festival experience."

About Rev

Through a combination of its industry-leading automatic speech recognition and a community of skilled freelancers, Rev helps people to understand the human voice. Rev provides captions, transcriptions, and subtitles with unmatched speed, accuracy, and affordability, allowing its more than 170,000 customers to leverage insights and make every word actionable and accessible. Developed using a diverse dataset to ensure accuracy for all dialects and accents, Rev's suite of speech-to-text APIs supports automatic transcription in more than 30 languages, and its mobile applications allow users to order a transcript with the click of a button. Learn more at Rev.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rev.com, Inc