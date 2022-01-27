Chatsworth Products, Oberon, to Showcase Latest ICT Infrastructure and Wireless Enclosure Solutions at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference and Exhibition Conference Highlights to Include CPI's Power and Cabinet Ecosystem, Oberon's Award-Winning Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosures and a Newly Appointed BICSI Board of Directors

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect customer investments in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications, and Oberon, a division of CPI and manufacturer of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures, will participate and exhibit at the 2022 BICSI Winter Hybrid Conference & Exhibition, happening Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriot Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

The CPI power and cabinet ecosystem starts with the highly-configurable ZetaFrame Cabinet, and can be outfitted with intelligent eConnect PDUs, integrated bonding and enhanced airflow and cable management—all working together to simplify deployment and white space management, and reduce overall costs. (PRNewswire)

Chatsworth Products & Oberon to feature ICT infrastructure & wireless solutions at the 2022 BICSI Winter Conference.

The live event takes place Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, while those attending virtually can participate from Feb. 1 – Feb. 3. Both experiences offer industry professionals opportunities to see the latest ICT infrastructure and wireless access point (AP) mounting and enclosure solutions from CPI and Oberon.

Additionally, the conference also marks the official appointment of BICSI's five newly elected 2022-2023 Board of Directors on Feb. 2, which this year includes current CPI Employee Owner and 2022-2023 BICSI President-Elect—David M. Richards, RCDD, NTS, OSP, TECH, CT.

A CPI Employee Owner and Product Manager for Open Systems since 2019, Mr. Richards most recently served as the BICSI Treasurer from 2020-2022, and over the course of a 30+ year career, has focused on structured cabling, cable management and in the BICSI organization itself, helping craft, promote and uphold BICSI standards.

"It's a great honor and responsibility to serve as BICSI President-Elect, and I look forward to carrying on the important work, industry outreach and community building that BICSI is known for, while also helping pave the way for a whole new generation of low-voltage ICT professionals," says Richards.

Explore CPI's Power and Cabinet Ecosystem, and Solutions from the Data Center to the Edge

CPI's power and cabinet ecosystem, which integrates hardware and software into CPI's newest, flagship data center cabinet—the ZetaFrame™—will be on display in booth 1005, alongside CPI's intelligent eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs) in vertical and horizontal configurations, CPI's RFID Electronic Locking Kit and a number of other CPI products and solutions that form a complete ICT technology infrastructure ecosystem for IT professionals looking to simplify operations and maximize efficiency.

See Award-Winning Wi-Fi Access Point Mounting and Enclosure Solutions from Oberon in Booth 1008

Contractors, wireless managers, architects, integrators and more planning to attend can expect a range of Oberon solutions for various applications and industries, including the award-winning In-Plane™ 1018-00 Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosure, Wi-Tile™ 1047 Locking Suspended Ceiling Tile Wi-Fi AP Enclosure, and NetPoint™ 3032 Rotomolded Wi-Fi AP Bollard, which extends wireless and Wi-Fi coverage into auditoriums, sports venues, courtyards, malls, and other open areas.

Across the adjacent booths, either in person or virtually, attendees can expect direct access to CPI and Oberon experts, ready to answer questions and provide comprehensive product demonstrations and insights.

Options for in-person attendance and virtual registration to the 2022 BICSI Hybrid Winter Conference and Exhibition can be found here, while more information about CPI and Oberon can be accessed here and here.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

About Oberon

Oberon, a division of CPI, is a U.S. manufacturer and provider of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures that are used where the wireless coverage, infrastructure security, environmental robustness, aesthetics and serviceability are paramount in the network design and implementation. The company has been in business since 1999.

