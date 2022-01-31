Beyond Type 2 Celebrates Three Years, Plans Expansion in 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 celebrates the three year anniversary of the launch of Beyond Type 2 – a network of digital platforms for those impacted by type 2 diabetes, currently available in English and Spanish . This year, the organization will expand to offer resources and content in other languages.

Launched in 2019, Beyond Type 2 provides a place online for everyone impacted by type 2 diabetes to share their stories, get connected to the community, and find resources on topics ranging from daily management to mental health.

"We launched Beyond Type 2 three years ago to shine a different, more positive light on what it means to live with type 2 diabetes," said T'ara Smith, Senior Project Manager of Beyond Type 2. "Using the power of the type 2 diabetes community, we're able to show it's possible to have happy, healthy lives with diabetes and dismantle stereotypes and stigma associated with this chronic illness. We feel privileged to continue to do this important work for our community."

Beyond Type 2 operates parallel websites and social media channels in English and Spanish, with unique content tailored to each audience. The suite of digital platforms also includes the Beyond Type 2 Community , a closed social network supported by the ADA x BT1 Collab , a partnership between the American Diabetes Association and Beyond Type 1.

Since its launch, the web and social platforms have grown to serve a network of nearly 2 million individuals impacted by type 2 diabetes. Beyond Type 2 en Español is the only online platform for Spanish-speaking people with diabetes in the U.S.

"Diabetes resources, news and peer support must be accessible for people around the globe, regardless of language barriers or diabetes type," said Mariana Gómez, Vice President of International Markets. "The rapid growth of Beyond Type 2 en Español has demonstrated the need for culturally-relevant diabetes information available in all languages, and we're excited to reach more of those in need."

Beyond Type 2 is grateful for the continued support of Founding Partners Abbott (FreeStyle Libre 2), the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), Lilly (Baqsimi), and Roche Diabetes Care (Accu-Chek®).

Beyond Type 2's partners share the program's vision of helping everyone impacted by type 2 diabetes live well today. A type 2 diabetes diagnosis often carries shame and stigma. With the right resources, programs, and power of combined voices, the community can redefine what it means to be a person living with diabetes – of any type.

Beyond Type 2 operates as a platform of registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, whose mission is to improve the lives of those living with diabetes.

Explore Beyond Type 2 at beyondtype2.org and Beyond Type 2 en Espanol at es.beyondtype2.org. Join the Beyond Type 2 community at community.beyondtype2.org.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the path to cures for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

