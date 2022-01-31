CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Clarivate Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate") (NYSE: CLVT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of CLVT investors who purchased between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021

The class action against Clarivate includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2022

Aggrieved Clarivate investors only have until March 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

