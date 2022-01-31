The no.1 plant-based cheese brand introduces new flavors to both its reformulated cream cheeze line and versatile blocks to further surprise vegan loyalists and plant-based explorers

It's Not Veganuary Without Cheeze! Daiya Launches New Roasted Garlic & Herbs Cream Cheeze and Classic Mozza Style Blocks to the Delight of Cheeze Lovers Everywhere The no.1 plant-based cheese brand introduces new flavors to both its reformulated cream cheeze line and versatile blocks to further surprise vegan loyalists and plant-based explorers

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand in North America and pioneer of plant-based products, today announced the addition of its latest cream cheeze flavor, Roasted Garlic & Herbs, to its recently reformulated plant-based cream cheeze line. The company also recently launched a Classic Mozza Style Block to its existing line-up of new & improved plant-based Blocks, which are now made with oats & chickpeas. Vegans, flexitarians, reducitarians and plant-based explorers can find Daiya's cheezy alternatives across the U.S. at major grocery chains, in addition to specialty retailers.

Made with real pieces of roasted garlic, herbs and decadent coconut cream, the super smooth and ultra-creamy plant-based cream cheeze spread (SRP: $5.49) is the perfect complement to both warm and cold dishes that will satisfy all those savory cravings. It comes in a recyclable 8 oz. tub and is proudly free from dairy, gluten, soy, peanuts and many other common allergens making it a safe – and delicious – choice for work or school lunches. Daiya's new & improved cream cheeze recipe also comes in a flavor-forward Chive and Onion, tangy-sweet Plain and fruity Strawberry.

"Our most spreadable cream cheeze recipe ever unites garlic lovers everywhere and invites consumers to discover new recipes and usage occasions," said Dan Hua, VP of marketing at Daiya. "Just in time for vegans or plant-based explorers to celebrate something new this Veganuary, we're excited to deliver more delicious taste, robust flavor and dairy-like texture through a wide variety of flavors and products."

Daiya shared its new & improved Blocks recipe in December 2021, now made with oats and chickpeas for a superior dairy-like performance. With a creamier texture, it has a more balanced taste with a semi-firm bite and smooth finish. The new plant-based Classic Mozza Style Block (SRP: $5.49) is a love letter to traditional dairy mozzarella cheese blocks and a soon-to-be fan favorite with its recipe versatility. Like the rest of their line-up of delicious Blocks, the Classic Mozza Style Block is free from dairy, gluten, soy, and peanuts and designed to be shredded, sliced, grated or simply snacked on!

"A record-breaking number of people took the Veganuary pledge and it's wonderful to see companies like Daiya continuing to expand their range of tasty, satisfying, sustainable vegan products to meet demand," said Wendy Matthews, Veganuary U.S. director.

To learn more about the reformulated Daiya Cream Cheeze, the Mozza Style Blocks and find recipes or a store near you, please visit: www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

