Kings Entertainment Launches Global Lottery Results App

The Android-based application will target lottery enthusiasts in Latin American markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce the launch of LottoHub, an Android-based global lottery results app that provides instant lottery results to avid lottery players around the world.

Kings Entertainment Logo (CNW Group/Kings Entertainment Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The LottoHub app has been approved by the Google Play Store and is now free to download. Easy-to-use and offering results from popular lotteries globally, the app allows users to choose up to 10 favourite lotteries for instant viewing. Users can also opt into notifications and create alerts based on personal preferences.

"We've created a product that will target enthusiastic lottery customers globally, and particularly those in Latin American countries, a key market for our lottery offerings," noted Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "Android is the predominant platform for mobile devices across the region and our goal was to create a must-have app for lottery aficionados in this market."

"This app will identify players with strong potential for our other lottery products, and will contribute to our growth strategy," added Mr. Budin. "We're essentially 'bringing the haystack to the needle' - and creating a huge advantage in qualifying potential customers."

Through LottoHub, Kings Entertainment will build a significant audience of targeted end users, while also cross-promoting its popular lottery brands, LottoKings and WinTrillions. The global lottery market was valued at US $336 billion in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 per cent, reaching US $434 billion by the end of 2026.1

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire pre-qualified players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

