Mazars USA Welcomes Two New Leaders in Accounting & Advisory and Tax Practices Eduardo Chung returns as a Principal in the firm's Tax Practice & Procedures Group, while Craig Venokur joins as a Partner with the Accounting & Advisory team

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the U.S., today announced that Eduardo Chung rejoins Mazars as a Principal for the Tax Practice & Procedures group, and Craig Venokur comes on as a Partner on the Accounting & Advisory (A&A) team.

(PRNewswire)

"It is a privilege to welcome back a talented leader like Eduardo Chung to our Tax Practice & Procedures group. His return is a testament to this team's dynamic capabilities and the impact of the thriving culture we are building at Mazars," said Mazars US Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba. "We are equally excited to have a Craig Venokur join us, with a track record of success spanning nearly three decades in the accounting, auditing and tax industry. He is a great asset to enhance the capabilities of our A&A team, and we are proud to have him as the newest member of the Mazars family."

Eduardo held several senior leadership positions during his first tenure with Mazars from 2014 to 2020. He now returns after a role with a leading New Jersey-based law firm to guide the Mazars Tax Controversy practice within the Tax Practice & Procedures group. He has more than a decade of experience representing individuals, estates, C corporations, subchapter S corporations, and other flow-through entities. Eduardo also has served on several engagements advising on laws applicable to, and the policies and procedures followed by, the IRS and the various state and local tax jurisdictions in the examination of tax returns, administrative appeals of examination determinations, tax court litigation, and the collection of outstanding tax liabilities. Eduardo has a J.D. from the Boston University School of Law and an L.L.M. in taxation from the Georgetown University Law Center. Based in New York, he will report to Tifphani White-King, U.S. National Tax Practice Leader.

Craig joins Mazars as its newest A&A Partner, bringing nearly 30 years of experience focusing on services for privately owned businesses and business owners. His wealth of knowledge in this space enables him to provide solutions for all aspects of a client's individual and business needs. In his previous role with a New York-based accounting firm, Craig provided accounting, auditing, and tax services to a variety of clients, primarily focusing on small- and medium-sized businesses in the New York metro area. Craig received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Rider University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, New Jersey Society of Public Accountants, and New York Society of Public Accountants. Based out of the firm's New Jersey office, Craig will report to Jason Pourakis, National A&A Service Line Leader.

The Tax Practice & Procedures group provides solutions for taxpayers dealing with the day-to-day challenges of the IRS and state taxing authorities. From assisting with regulatory elections and analysis of return-related positions to representation during a tax examination, administrative appeals or collections, the group advocates on behalf of the firm's varied business and individual clients as a trusted advisor.

Mazars' A&A practice works with over 50,000 privately owned businesses worldwide – from start-ups and high-growth companies, to SMEs, mature multinationals and family businesses – adding value and delivering a strategic advantage to their business. Privately owned businesses have been a core service area of Mazars business in the US since the firm's inception. Our trusted professionals understand the issues entrepreneurs encounter, providing a comprehensive and objective approach, positioning your business for success.

For more information on Mazars' audit, tax and advisory services, please visit: https://www.mazars.us.

Contacts

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP