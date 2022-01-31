National Geographic Society Announces Two New Appointments To Strengthen Its Innovative Business Model Chief Investment Officer Kristi Craig and Vice President, Business Development Tony Luckett To Join the Nonprofit In Newly Created Roles

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Geographic Society today named Kristi Craig as Chief Investment Officer and Tony Luckett as Vice President of Business Development. Both newly created roles speak to the National Geographic Society's goal of creating a more robust and innovative business model as outlined in its NG Next strategic plan.

Craig currently serves as the Director of Private Investments at Georgetown University and will begin her role with the National Geographic Society on February 15. Luckett most recently led several strategic partnerships for Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and begins his new role with the Society today.

"As the global economic landscape evolves, the Society must grow and adapt with it," said National Geographic Society President and Chief Operating Officer Michael L. Ulica. "To ensure we have the strongest possible financial future and to deliver on our NG Next strategic plan, we need to be innovative in our investments and partnerships. We're thrilled that Kristi and Tony — both forward-thinking, exemplary leaders who embrace the Society's vision — are joining to further our mission."

As the Society's first-ever chief investment officer, Craig will oversee a $1.4 billion endowment, working closely with the Society's Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees. She will lead and continue to build a differentiated and successful investment portfolio while contributing to the Society's growth and mission.

"I've long been passionate about creating and pursuing investment opportunities that help better our communities," said Craig. "I'm excited to guide the Society's investment decisions in a thoughtful and strategic manner that lives up to the organization's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world."

In his role as the vice president of business development, Luckett will be responsible for leading a team to expand the reach and mission of the Society through new products and services. In collaboration with the senior leadership team, Luckett will look for creative and strategic ways to elevate the Society through its partnership with The Walt Disney Company.

"National Geographic has inspired me as both a former educator and a passionate storyteller," said Luckett. "I couldn't be happier to join this organization as it looks to expand on its impact around the world at such a pivotal time. I'm especially excited at the opportunity to explore new partnerships and opportunities for a brand that I've always admired."

The addition of these two roles enables the Society to focus its efforts on four key areas: to strengthen its partnership with Disney, build the Society's endowment, create a culture of philanthropy, and identify new revenue-producing programs that advance its mission.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

