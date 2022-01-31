VOSKER raises CAD $60 million from global security industry leader and entrepreneur Stéphan Crétier

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - VOSKER, an intelligent remote monitoring technology platform, secures a CAD $60 million investment from security industry leader and entrepreneur Stéphan Crétier (Founder of GardaWorld) and certain affiliates to support the company's global expansion. A portion of the funds invested will enable further technological capacity and functionality developments to support VOSKER's fast-growing subscriber base.

A true testament to the quality of the company's platform and innovative solutions, the investment reinforces VOSKER's unique approach to disrupting the intelligent remote monitoring industry. This investment is a meaningful statement of trust and support to VOSKER's potential in the security industry. The deep understanding of the global security market that Stéphan Crétier brings will help VOSKER accelerate its already impressive success story.

"This is a very important milestone for our company. Welcoming new shareholders like Stéphan Crétier will bring a new level of industry knowledge and experience to our strategy and fuel our growth in the security business. Our goal has always been to be at the forefront of technology, and today's announcement will allow us to push even further," said Yan Gagnon, CEO of VOSKER. "Receiving such an endorsement from Stéphan Crétier reinforces the strength and the value of our business model."

"The investment will further consolidate VOSKER's ambition to become a worldwide leader in the security segment," said Stéphan Crétier. "The company has a bold vision and a strong management team. They also have a proven and scalable technology platform that is experiencing significant adoption momentum," he added.

About VOSKER

VOSKER is a North American leader in remote area monitoring. People use VOSKER's platform every day to monitor remote areas in over 50 countries. Founded in 2018, in Victoriaville, Quebec, VOSKER's main products and services are marketed under the VOSKER and SPYPOINT brands. Between 2019 and 2021, VOSKER has achieved 582% growth thanks to its 378 devoted employees.

