WONDERFUL® PISTACHIOS PARTNERS WITH PLANT-BASED CHEF AND RESTAURANTEUR MATTHEW KENNEY IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD PISTACHIO DAY ON FEBRUARY 26

Bespoke Matthew Kenney Restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Baltimore to Offer an Exclusive Wonderful Pistachios Menu Item for the Entire Month of February

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of "World Pistachio Day" on February 26, Wonderful® Pistachios announced today a new culinary partnership with world renowned, plant-based chef, cookbook author and restauranteur Matthew Kenney to celebrate all month long. Throughout February, Matthew Kenney's bespoke restaurants, Sutra in New York City, Plant Food + Wine in Los Angeles, Althea in Chicago and Liora in Baltimore, will offer a limited-time menu item featuring Wonderful Pistachios, a Kabocha Carpaccio ($16) with winter citrus and a Wonderful Pistachios relish.

Chef Matthew Kenney (PRNewswire)

The dish pairs the premium quality and consistent flavor profile of pistachios with trending seasonal citrus and produce from California. Wonderful Pistachios and most California citrus, including Wonderful Citrus®, are grown in California's Central Valley making the dish one that complements in taste and origin.

"This dish is the perfect combination of our favorite winter ingredients," shared Chef Kenney. "Kabocha is a Japanese winter squash and has a unique, almost velvety texture and a nutrient-dense profile. The pistachio relish adds zest and crunch, rounding out the bright flavors of the seasonal citrus with a subtly earthy undertone resulting in a perfect bite."

Known as one of the World's top vegan chefs, Matthew Kenney has more than 45 vegan restaurants and storefronts, five of which opened during the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to partner with Matthew Kenney and showcase his innovative approach to plant-based cuisine for our favorite holiday, World Pistachio Day!" shared Diana Salsa, senior marketing director, Wonderful Pistachios. "People are continuing to eat healthier and cut more meat from their diets, and pistachios are a smart option for this as one of the highest-protein snack nuts out there."

The partnership between Wonderful Pistachios and Matthew Kenney Cuisine is an ideal partnership as the plant protein trend continues to grow. Mintel data confirms 75% of people are adding more protein to their diet and choosing to eat less meat. Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, offering six grams of plant protein per serving, as well as three grams of fiber. Pistachios boast more than 30 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients, making them a smart choice for snacking and culinary occasions alike.

Wonderful Pistachios Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wonderful Pistachios) (PRNewswire)

