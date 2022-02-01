Argano Appoints Debb Kenworthy Chief Marketing Officer

CMO to lead efforts to build the Argano brand and messaging focused on building the digital foundations that make businesses run better

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Debb Kenworthy has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, she will report to Argano Group Chief Strategy Officer Tim Harris.

Kenworthy will work with Argano's Executive Team and business units to develop the marketing plan, organization structure and enabling processes to build brand awareness and reputation and client centered marketing programs that drive market impact. She brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector with a strong background in corporate marketing, product marketing and development, operations, consulting, sales, and project management. She has previously held marketing executive positions at UXC Eclipse, DXC Technology, and Arbela Technologies.

Kenworthy's extensive experience has given her a deep understanding of clients' business needs, as well as the ability to develop a strong marketing strategy with targeted and engaging messaging. She has successfully executed large-scale marketing and brand transitions for global organizations and specializes in proven strategies that advance brand awareness and go-to-market initiatives. Her expertise in developing and communicating strategic objectives, combined with her unique talent to unify teams, enables her to guide effective market positioning and profitability.

"Argano is a purpose-built consortium of seven firms delivering deep transformation of our clients' digital foundations through a unique collaborative model," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register. "Debb's extensive technology marketing experience and demonstrated leadership skills will be instrumental in driving our market narrative and brand image to position us as a leading business and technology services provider."

"I am excited to be part of the Argano story," said Debb Kenworthy. "We have an amazing group of people here at Argano who inspire me every day to perform at my best and I strive to facilitate a creative, empowering, and meaningful environment that encourages everyone to aim high. Our combination of forward-thinking leadership, strong culture, exceptional talent and deep focus on results will continue to lead our success as we engage with our clients and partners."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value

Creating modern, easily adopted user experience

Migrating to the cloud and unlocking the power of data & analytics and business intelligence

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

