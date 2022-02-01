The Association of Black Cardiologists Announces "We Are The Faces of Black Maternal Health™" National Awareness Campaign during Black History and Heart Month

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), in media partnership with OWN Digital, LLC, launches "We Are The Faces of Black Maternal HealthTM" social media campaign which emphasizes, "Maternal Health is a critical matter for everyone."

This campaign gives voice to those impacted and highlights ways to meaningfully improve outcomes.

Throughout February, videos featuring a unique perspective from ABC members including leading cardiologists and other medical professionals such as obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, nursing and midwifery will be unveiled each weekday. The videos will be shared on all of ABC's social media platforms: YouTube ( TheABCardio ), Facebook ( @ABCardio ), Instagram ( @ABCardio1 ) and Twitter ( @ABCardio1 ). In addition, they may also be viewed in their entirety at wearethefaces.abcardio.org and via OWN web-based platforms beginning Tuesday (2/1) evening.

This campaign launches ABC's yearlong initiative to address grave disparities regarding Black maternal health outcomes.

"Given that maternal health is intimately tied to cardiovascular health, our ABC members are unique representatives of the Black Maternal Health crisis. We are archetypes at the trifecta of being either patients, relatives of patients, physicians or all three at the stifling crossroads of the Black maternal health crisis. The time has come to eliminate maternal health disparities and poor cardiovascular outcomes," according to ABC President, Dr. Michelle A. Albert.

Black women remain 2 to 3 times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than White women. Maternal mortality is the tip of the iceberg as for every death there are 75 to 100 more women who suffer a life-threatening complication during pregnancy or childbirth. Risk factors such as obesity, preeclampsia and high blood pressure are on the rise in women of color of reproductive age. Moreover, the higher risks faced by Black women span income and education level and are greatly driven by psychosocial stress including racism.

"Black women deserve to have a safe and healthy pregnancy and childbirth," said Dr. Rachel M. Bond, co-chair of the Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Children Committee of ABC. "This campaign gives voice to those impacted and highlights ways to meaningfully improve outcomes. It comes on the heels of the one year anniversary of the publication of ABC's position paper, Working Agenda for Black Mothers , which helped to identify innovative, collaborative and community-focused solutions. One important step was to acknowledge Black women's concerns as to help them achieve their optimal health and wellbeing throughout their lifespan, including if they choose to become a parent or not."

The month's activities will also include a live panel discussion hosted by OWN Digital on February 3 at 1 PM EST on https://youtube.com/oprah . Drs. Michelle Albert, Rachel M. Bond and Annette Ansong, and a patient's perspective will be featured. More exciting activities are planned and will be announced throughout 2022.

"I am very excited to once again re-engage our community on the issue of Black Maternal Health through this much-needed national campaign," said Dr. Annette Ansong, a Pediatric Cardiologist and co-chair of the Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Children Committee of ABC. "It gives us the opportunity to link pediatric cardiovascular health with Black Maternal Health. After all, Black mothers are first Black girls."

To learn more about this topic throughout the month of February, you may visit:

www.wearethefaces.abcardio.org and https://www.oprah.com/sp/oyh-heart-health.html .

About The Association of Black Cardiologists

Through its distinct focus on the disproportionate, adverse effect of cardiovascular disease on the Black community, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is continuously situated at the most critical junctures when addressing disparities and achieving health equity for all since 1974. Today, as an international organization, a determined pursuit of its mission and goals has afforded the ABC an extensive roster of healthcare professionals, community, corporate and institutional members who share its vision.

The ABC is part of a rich community dedicated to saving the hearts of a diverse America. Its member experts, staff, and partners bring a wide range of experience to support its vision to teach, transform and impact lives in new and unique ways. Altogether, they address the need for increased diversity and improved outcomes within various domains of scientific research, outreach programs, public health education, advocacy, professional development, and training. For more information, visit www.abcardio.org or call 800-753-9222.

