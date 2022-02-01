BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Nike and Pioneer Natural Resources

TROY, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) as its "Stock to Study" and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the April 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As investors have been reminded this January, investing is not an elevator ride straight up. Those who stick to their principles such as the BetterInvesting first principle of investing regularly, regardless of market swings in order to take advantage of the best days in the market, are historically rewarded for their consistency. Our founder, George Nicholson, insisted one must invest regularly without trying to guess which way the market is going. And for 70 years, we've taught these principles in order to create successful lifelong investors," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To learn more about the principles of the National Association of Investors, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/about-us/mission-method-of-stock-investing

Check the April 2022 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Nike and Pioneer Natural Resources by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC / BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

877-275-6242

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting