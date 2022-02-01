American Association for the Advancement of Science Elects Bruno Basso to 2021 Fellows List; One of the Highest Honors for any Scientist among Global Peers

CIBO CO-FOUNDER, CHIEF SCIENTIST NAMED TO AAAS 2021 FELLOWS LIST American Association for the Advancement of Science Elects Bruno Basso to 2021 Fellows List; One of the Highest Honors for any Scientist among Global Peers

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO , the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, today announced CIBO co-founder and chief scientist, Bruno Basso, has been named to the prestigious Fellows List for 2021 by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) . The organization is the world's largest general scientific society and has been recognizing scholarly achievement and career impact since 1874. A fellowship is one of the highest honors and most significant distinctions in science anywhere in the world today.

CIBO co-founder and chief scientist, Bruno Basso, has been named to the prestigious Fellows List for 2021 by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

"We are incredibly honored to see worldwide recognition for Bruno's industry-defining contributions to agronomy," CIBO

Basso, who co-founded CIBO in 2015, was named a fellow in agriculture, food and renewable resources for distinguished contributions to the field of agronomy, with particular reference to quantitative modeling and the application of precision technologies in modern cropping systems. In addition to his role with CIBO, Basso is an MSU Foundation Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, W.K. Kellogg Biological Station and AgBioResearch.

"We are incredibly honored to see this worldwide recognition for Professor Basso for his industry-defining contributions to agronomy," said Daniel Ryan , chief executive officer at CIBO Technologies. "Bruno's work not only has academic implications, but also ramifications for innovation in public and technology spaces. This recognition shines a global spotlight on accelerating the adoption of regenerative farming practices for future generations - action that will help reverse climate change and make our food system more resilient."

"AAAS is proud to bestow the honor of AAAS Fellow to some of today's brightest minds who are integral to forging our path into the future," said Dr. Sudip Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the *Science* family of journals. "We celebrate these distinguished individuals for their invaluable contributions to the scientific enterprise."

Only 564 fellowships are awarded each year from thousands of potential candidates. AAAS Fellows are a distinguished cadre of scientists, engineers and innovators who have been recognized for their achievements across disciplines including research, teaching, and technology; administration in academia, industry and government; as well as excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public. All 2021 fellows from around the world will be celebrated later this year during an in-person gathering when it is feasible from a public health and safety perspective, AAAS said.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences," said Bruno Basso, co-founder and chief scientist CIBO. "It's an ultimate career goal of any scientist anywhere to be honored in this way among his or her peers around the world, and the recognition sparks me to continue to advance science to impact our environment and our well-being on the planet."

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

(PRNewsfoto/CIBO Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CIBO