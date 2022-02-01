Friendly and Kenton Join Forces to Bring Cloud-Based Device Management to the UK

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a premier CPE Device Management and IoT solutions company based in Israel, announced that it has been chosen by the Kenton Group as its desired TR-069 device management partner.

Friendly Technologies will now manage the Kenton Group's CPE estate through its flagship Friendly Unified Device Management Platform (Friendly TR-69) and Friendly IoT solutions. These solutions will be delivered over the cloud and managed by trusted teams based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Friendly Technologies will now manage the Kenton Group's CPE estate through its flagship Friendly Unified Device Management Platform (Friendly TR-69) and Friendly IoT solutions. These solutions will be delivered over the cloud and managed by trusted teams based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Friendly Unified Device Management Platform (Friendly TR-69) and Friendly IoT are standard-based platforms that offer a wide variety of features. The unified carrier-grade E2E Device Management is beneficial for Friendly's partnership with the Kenton Group. Both the flagship products are scalable and flexible, and the high level of interoperability makes them easy to configure and reconfigure a large number of devices remotely. In addition, they also help implement mass firmware upgrades, deliver fault management, and offer top-notch real-time customer support.

John Larkin, Managing Director of The Kenton Group, said, "The Kenton Group has been a partner of Friendly Technologies for over five years. We have steadily increased the volume of CPEs managed by Friendly's DM platform. Friendly Technologies has continued to develop the platform regularly over the years. It now includes dedicated mobile apps that allow device management on smartphones. The Kenton Group is now moving forward with this investment to offer its own hosted service to its clients."

"This was a particularly inspiring project for us," said Dror Braunstein, Director of Sales at Friendly Technologies. "Having worked with The Kenton Group in the delivery of our platforms to their clients for many years, it is great to take our relationship to another level. "We were confident that Friendly Unified Device Management Platform (Friendly TR-69) and Friendly IoT solutions would deliver the solution that the Kenton Group was seeking, considering its technical requirements."

About The Kenton Group

The Kenton Group lives by its slogan, "Connectivity through Innovation." Its history of innovation continues into the 21st century, with a portfolio that extends from simple connectivity products to cutting-edge optical and fiber technologies. It also specializes in managed service delivery solutions for the telecom market. The UK-based company provides 24x7 support to all its clients across the globe and delivers fast and flexible solutions.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies (est. 1997) is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT , Smart Home , and TR-069 / TR-369 USP Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified platform, enabling its customers to generate new revenue streams markets such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more. In line with this mission, Friendly Technology has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management.

Website – friendly-tech.com

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/friendly-technologies

View original content:

SOURCE Friendly Technologies Ltd.