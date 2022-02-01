IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit social impact organization MIND Research Institute has announced the addition of Geri Cohen as Chief Financial Officer. Cohen will oversee the organization's finance, accounting, human resources and legal activities. She will lead all financial operations as MIND expands its award-winning programs.

MIND Research Institute announces new Chief Financial Officer Geri Cohen. (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased to welcome Geri to our team where her array of experience and talents will no doubt make an immediate impact upon our colleagues and partners," said Brett Woudenberg, Chief Executive Officer of MIND Research Institute. "Her impressive financial and systems acumen coupled with her diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility (DEIA) and human resources experience will help to grow our organization in tremendous ways."

Cohen comes to MIND from NWEA, a research-based, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide. She served as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Corporate Services, enabling a course of financial growth while improving the organization's financial stability. Cohen's scope of responsibility included accounting and financial analysis, budgeting, treasury, facilities management, procurement, legal, cyber-security and IT services.

"I am thrilled to be joining MIND at this pivotal stage of its evolution," said Cohen. "Understanding math has always been essential to a student's cognitive development, and MIND's approach to this learning is truly unique with enormous potential for growth. I look forward to working with the committed and exceptionally talented team at MIND to build on the organization's momentum and positively impact more students."

Throughout her career, Cohen has progressed through two turbulent decades in the financial services industry, helping major banks navigate through rapid deregulation, massive shifts in the economic environment, and emerging technologies with innovative and profitable services. She started in the advanced technology group with First Chicago and ultimately served as Vice President and Manager of Card Products at U.S. Bank and Vice President and Manager of Consumer Loan Products at Wells Fargo. From there, Cohen launched a new career in Portland's nascent software industry, serving as Director of Solutions Engineering at Unicru (now Kronos), delivering psychometrically validated workforce assessments and analytics.

Cohen received both her MBA in finance and Bachelor's in psychology from the University of Chicago.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math® , a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

(PRNewsfoto/MIND Research Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute