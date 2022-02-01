Overlay Shares Cross $500 Million in Assets

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, the parent of Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced their suite of ETFs has crossed $500 million in assets under management since it began trading on the NYSE Arca in October 2019. "Since the launch of Overlay Shares, or "Ovals", our team has worked to help solve major investor problems through utilizing tools and strategies typically only available to large investors.", Shawn Gibson, CIO of Overlay Shares and Liquid Strategies, "Raising $500M so rapidly after launch shows our strategies are resonating with investors and we are eager to see continued growth in 2022."

The five original funds were launched in October 2019. The suite was expanded in early 2021, adding Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) and Overlay Shares Large Cap Hedged Equity ETF (OVLH) to its investment offerings. The ETF suite combines the benefits of investing in underlying asset classes with income potential from the option overlay strategy.

The Overlay Shares ETF suite features seven sought-after and highly liquid* ETFs. Ovals can serve as core, standalone investment solutions, or as building blocks for combined asset allocation.

Income overlay strategies have historically come with complexities that made them challenging for investors to properly access. Overlay Shares packages the overlay process into easy to access ETFs to bring a sophisticated solution to a broader investment audience.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website (overlayshares.com). Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Funds could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Funds are unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

