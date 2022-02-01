Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust Now Available in Bookstores

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, celebrates the publication of Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust, a curated collection of essential leadership principles authored by Ken Blanchard and trust expert and thought leader Randy Conley.

Simple Truths of Leadership shares 52 easy-to-use, commonsense approaches that help leaders and organizations thrive. An enjoyable read that makes a positive difference in leadership and organizational success, Simple Truths of Leadership shows readers how to make powerful servant leader practices a part of their leadership style, build trust through servant leadership, and enhance their own and their associates' lives.

Key topics covered include:

What role a successful apology plays in building trust

Where the most important part of leadership happens

How to create autonomy through boundaries

Why the key to developing people is catching them doing something right

"Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust is filled with invaluable commonsense wisdom that is unfortunately not common practice. When leaders turn what we share into how they act, trust grows by leaps and bounds. And trust is required for any kind of success," shared Randy Conley.

The book is divided into two sections: servant leadership and building trust. It explores topics like developing people by catching them doing something right, creating autonomy through effective boundaries that channel the individual's power and energy, and modeling servant leadership by owning mistakes and accepting responsibility.

"Our rapidly changing world is in desperate need of a new kind of leader—one who's focused on serving the greater good. When companies are run by trusted servant leaders, serving others becomes the norm. Then people are more engaged, collaboration flourishes, and the organization fires on all cylinders," said Ken Blanchard about Simple Truths of Leadership: 52 Ways to Be a Servant Leader and Build Trust.

Berrett-Koehler Publishers is the publisher of the 192-page book. It is available anywhere books are sold. The Ken Blanchard Companies is offering a special promotion to celebrate the book's debut: purchase 20 or more copies and receive the equal number of seats in Blanchard's Building Trust online overview experience. This offer is valid on purchases made through February 15, 2022 only. Visit https://www.kenblanchard.com/book-offer.

Steve Piersanti, founder and senior editor at Berrett-Koehler, had this to say about a recent webinar Blanchard and Conley held on the book: "This was a tremendous event. […] It was chock full of wisdom. What a great privilege it is to serve as publisher of this great book." More than 3,500 business professionals attended the webinar, showing that the book is also generating great interest.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard® has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Ken Blanchard

Ken Blanchard is one of the world's most influential leadership experts. He is a co-author of more than sixty-five books, including the iconic The One Minute Manager, with combined sales of over 23 million copies in forty-seven languages. In 2005, he was inducted into Amazon's Hall of Fame as one of the top twenty-five best-­selling authors of all time. He is a co-founder of The Ken Blanchard Companies, a leading international training and consulting firm.

About Randy Conley

Randy Conley is the Vice President of Global Professional Services and the Trust Practice Leader for The Ken Blanchard Companies. He is a founding member of the Alliance of Trustworthy Business Experts and was named a Top 100 Leadership Speaker by Inc.com. Randy is a contributing author to three books, including Leading at a Higher Level, with Ken Blanchard. Randy's award-winning blog, Leading with Trust, has influenced more than 4 million viewers since its inception in 2012.

