Viam Announces $30 Million Series A Funding Round to Scale Novel Robotics Platform

Led by Tiger Global, Viam plans to use the funding to expand headcount and accelerate R&D

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, Inc., the company building a novel robotics platform, announced the close of a $30 million Series A round led by Tiger Global, with participation from returning investor Union Square Ventures, and Battery Ventures. The financing brings Viam's total funding to $42 million.

Robotics is one of the world's fastest growing industries, but will struggle to mature quickly without developer-friendly tools and services to drive innovation. Founded in 2020 by MongoDB, Inc. cofounder and longtime CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is a hardware and language agnostic platform that allows developers to create, configure, and control any robot from anywhere.

"Since our Seed round, we've brought on extraordinary talent, built, tested, and launched our platform, and engaged with external parties energized by the prospect of building robots easily and intuitively," said Horowitz.

Albert Wenger, Partner, USV, commented, "Robotics holds a profound promise to make our lives better. Viam will make it dramatically easier to bring new and more powerful robots to market. This is a massive opportunity and I am thrilled to be working with Eliot again."

"Structural shortages in the labor market are driving explosive demand for robotics and automation," said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global. "We are excited to support Eliot and the Viam team in their audacious endeavor to rebuild – from scratch – the platform underlying the modern robotics industry, and enable the next generation of problem solvers."

The latest investment will enable Viam to expand its team size and support ongoing research and development (R&D) to enhance its platform.

Viam is working with a growing and curated set of partners in a private alpha, and is preparing for a public launch later this year.

About Viam

At Viam, we're building a novel robotics platform that relies on standardized building blocks rather than custom code to create, configure, and control robots. We're empowering engineers across industries to solve complicated automation problems with our developer-friendly software tools.

