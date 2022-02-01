Zendesk Acquisition of Momentive Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed
Introduces Substantial Execution Risk, Has Unconvincing Strategic Rationale, Relies On Synergy Claims That Are Not Credible, Lacks Financial Justification, Is Result Of Poor Process, And Impairs Zendesk's Long-Term Value Creation Potential
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today released its presentation to proxy advisory firms regarding Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) flawed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.