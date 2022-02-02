CGI renews its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").



CGI's management and Board of Directors believe that the purchase for cancellation of the Company's Class A subordinate voting shares ("Class A Shares") is a proper use of funds, and the NCIB will provide the flexibility to purchase Class A Shares from time to time as the Company considers it advisable, as part of its efforts to increase shareholder value.

At the close of business on January 24, 2022, there were 216,915,512 Class A Shares outstanding, of which approximately 87% were widely held (representing a public float of 187,819,817 Class A Shares as calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX).

Under the terms of the NCIB, subject to TSX approval, the Company may purchase for cancellation on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange and through alternative trading systems, as well as outside the facilities of the TSX pursuant to exemption orders issued by securities regulators, up to 18,781,981 Class A Shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float as of the close of business on January 24, 2022. The average daily trading volume of the Class A Shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 was 359,459 (the "ADTV"). Consequently, and in accordance with the requirements of the TSX, the daily purchase limit under the NCIB on the TSX will be 89,864 Class A Shares, representing 25% of the ADTV. All Class A Shares will be purchased at their market price at the time of acquisition, except for purchases effected outside the facilities of the TSX pursuant to exemption orders issued by securities regulators which will be at a discount to the market price as provided in such exemption orders. All Class A Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Repurchases of Class A Shares may commence on February 6, 2022 and will end on the earlier of February 5, 2023 or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of Class A Shares allowable under the NCIB or otherwise decided not to make any further purchases for cancellation under it.

Under its current NCIB that commenced on February 6, 2021 and will end on February 5, 2022, the Company received the approval of the TSX to repurchase for cancellation up to 19,184,831 Class A Shares. As at January 24, 2022, CGI has purchased 11,518,331 Class A Shares by means of open market transactions, through the facilities of the TSX, other markets and through alternative trading systems, and by way of private agreements under issuer bid exemption orders issued by securities regulators, at a weighted average price of $101.86 per Class A Share, for a total consideration of $1,173,222,997.

CGI has implemented an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker in connection with the NCIB in order to allow, if deemed advisable by the Company, for share purchases for cancellation during self-imposed blackout periods.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

