Eleanor Griffin Named 2021 YWCA Woman of Valor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea McCaskey, 2021-2023 President of YWCA Central Alabama Board of Directors, gaveled in the nonprofit's 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 18. Highlights of the virtual meeting included a top award, new members and a Purse & Passion announcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, YWCA's signature annual fundraiser, Purse & Passion, will revert to a virtual format at 11:30 a.m. on March 3. Potential sponsors, table captains and attendees can sign up at purseandpassion.swell.gives.

Each year, YWCA Central Alabama presents its most prestigious award to an outstanding advocate, philanthropist and YW champion. The board selected Eleanor Griffin, a Birmingham resident and Louisville, Ky. native, as the 2021 Jeana P. Hosch Woman of Valor. Griffin is a longtime board member who has been vice president of planning and co-chaired Purse & Passion for several years.

Leigh Davis presented the award to her fellow board member, a former senior publishing executive who is a 34-year veteran of Time Inc./Meredith Corp. She said, "Eleanor's lifelong focus has been creating opportunities for women both in the workplace and in the community. Opening doors for women, especially those at risk, drives Eleanor's commitment to volunteerism. Her leadership and passion for our mission were critical as we transitioned to our first-ever virtual Purse & Passion format during the onset of the pandemic."

Griffin was founding editor of Cottage Living magazine and later editor of Southern Living magazine. Among her numerous editorial awards is her proudest achievement, the Time Inc. Henry Luce Award for outstanding community service.

Griffin counts it an honor to be among past Women of Valor and dedicated most of her acceptance speech to "our hard-working staff. I think their unwavering dedication is the secret sauce to why our Birmingham YW has changed so many lives for the better."

In other business, the board recognized new members, who will serve three-year terms: Iris Fisher (Birmingham), Lt. Rebeca Herrera (Birmingham), Myeisha Hutchinson (Woodlawn), Anna Powell (Mountain Brook), Shella Sylla (Hoover) and DeValerie Williams (Birmingham).

YWCA Central Alabama is a United Way organization dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Visit www.ywcabham.org or contact Public Relations & Social Impact Director Denise L. Berkhalter, APR, at 205-322-9922, ext. 341.

