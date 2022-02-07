Cunard sees strongest bookings in decade with Summer 2023 Voyage Program

The luxury travel brand saw a phenomenal response in the first two days of trading

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard's Summer 2023 itineraries, which unveiled over 150 new, international voyages, has seen a record-breaking first two days of trading, with demand especially strong for Princess and Queens Grills Suites.

"Cunard's two strongest booking periods in more than a decade have happened in the last 12 months."

"We are thrilled by the robust response to our recently announced Summer 2023 voyage program, which has surpassed our record-breaking sales in 2021 when Queen Elizabeth's summer at sea sailings became available to book," said Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales for Cunard North America. "Cunard's two strongest booking periods in more than a decade have happened in the last 12 months, which is a true reflection of Cunard's global appeal, and our guests' enthusiasm to re-join our luxury ocean travel experience."

Cunard's Summer 2023 schedule includes 150 voyages calling at 120 unique ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration.

The World Awaits 2023 New Voyages - Key Itineraries

The Canary Islands (V312)

The volcanic terrain of Tenerife's Teide National Park and Sintra's Moorish palaces (tours from Lisbon) are among the UNESCO World Heritage sites awaiting discovery on this 12-night voyage of Spain and Portugal. Queen Victoria departs Southampton April 27, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,799 per person.

North Cape Discovery (V315)

Immerse in a land of forest and water, where ancient wooden houses decorate the streets, waterfalls spill from verdant gullies, and soaring mountains reflect in mirror-like fjords. Queen Victoria departs Southampton June 6, 2023. Inside staterooms from $2,399 per person.

Transatlantic Crossing, New England and Canada (M329H)

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, you'll travel to New York via Transatlantic Crossing, before embarking on an exploration of New England and Canada that includes three days in Quebec. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton September 22, 2023. Inside staterooms from $4,999 per person.

Mediterranean Highlights (M316)

Pisa's UNESCO World Heritage listed leaning tower, the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and Gaudi's architectural legacy, the Sagrada Familia, are all within reach on this 14-night voyage sailing from Southampton. Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton June 9, 2023. Inside staterooms from $2,899 per person.

Alaska (Q320)

Guests will be charmed by Ketchikan's colourful totem poles, as they keep a watchful eye for humpback whales, and absorb the splendour of skyscraper-tall glaciers, on a voyage to Alaska's icy fjords. Queen Elizabeth departs Vancouver June 8, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,799 per person.

Western Mediterranean (Q330B)

The sparking azure waters of the French Riviera, Pisa's UNESCO-listed leaning tower and Ibiza's captivating old town, Dalt Vila, await discovery on this 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona. Queen Elizabeth departs Barcelona September 25, 2023. Inside staterooms from $1,249 per person.

