Little Caesars® Tests Crazy Bread® Bouquets for Valentine's Day in Key Market Charleston, SC area customers can send cheesy, buttery-tasting bouquets made of the iconic breadsticks to their Valentines this season

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars lovers in the south-Atlantic area can show some love to their Valentines by sending a beautiful bouquet of Crazy Bread to celebrate the holiday this year. The bouquets will be available from February 7th through February 14th at select stores in the Charleston, SC area and some other locations along the southern Atlantic coast.

Crazy Bread Bouquet (PRNewswire)

"We're taking the tradition of Valentine's Day flowers in a delicious direction," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "What's more romantic than surprising your sweetheart with a bouquet of Crazy Bread and a side of savory Crazy Sauce® delivered right to their doorstep?"

The Crazy Bread Bouquets include 8 sticks of Crazy Bread and a side of Crazy Sauce for $9.99*. Sticks of freshly baked bread are topped with flavors of butter and garlic, then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and packaged similarly to a traditional bouquet of fresh flowers. Crazy Bread, one of Little Caesars most popular menu items, is prepared using dough made from scratch in-store each day to create the perfect texture and flavor. Crazy Sauce uses a blend of delicious herbs and spices along with vine-ripened tomatoes picked at the peak of freshness to create a savory dipping sauce for the breadsticks.

Little Caesars Crazy Bread Bouquets are available for online ordering only. Customers can have the product delivered to themselves or a friend by ordering using the Little Caesars app, or they can pre-order on and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal®pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Locations.

*Available at participating locations for a limited time only. Plus tax where applicable. Prices may vary. Prices higher on third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for orders less than $10.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza