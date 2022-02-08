Admitad invests over $30M to transform into a multi-product company

HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global MarTech and AdTech company, with the HQ in Germany and offices in the US (Chicago) and around the world, has reviewed its 3-year round of investing in a massive transformation process to multi-product company. Over $30 Million was spent on building, acquiring, and implementing businesses within the new structure.

The company has moved away from focusing on the affiliate network business and is building a global IT company which encompasses services for nurturing long-term partnerships, monetizing content and audiences, managing earnings and budgets in advertising networks, and Smart Shopping.

Since its founding in 2009, entrepreneurs and marketers have perceived Admitad purely as an affiliate network due to its exponential growth and market leadership in this field. In 2021, Admitad Affiliate partners generated $7.8 billion of GMV, while the total sales created by all group businesses resulted in $11.6 billion.

Admitad's new structure maintains this success and currently includes eight B2B businesses and one B2C business. The revenue dynamics of the affiliate network and other services clearly demonstrates the transformation into a multi-product company:

"Since 2018, we've invested over $30 million in buying companies, setting up representative offices in various countries, launching and scaling new businesses with our startup studio. At the same time, the company was actively selecting businesses for mergers and acquisitions at key markets," - said Alexander Bachmann, Admitad's CEO and founder.

For example, Admitad acquired two technology companies: Adgoal in 2018 and Tapfiliate in 2021. This increased the pool of tools for partners and the number of advertisers (brands). To develop Smart Shopping, Admitad acquired the receipt scanning service CheckScan (a successful alumni of the startup studio). Later that year, the company acquired the online insurance service Pampadu to further extend partner services.

Looking into 2022, Admitad Store will allow affiliates to access over 20,000 advertisers worldwide. Another new line of business is creating and developing services for managing earnings - a global neo-bank for everyone making money online to use.

Admitad will continue to invest in its global structure, opening representative offices in other countries, and investing in projects, both through startup studios and by acquiring companies outright. The company will spend between $75 million and $100 million by 2025 to ensure at least 50% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth.

