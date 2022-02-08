Led By Behzad Souferian's Vision for the Future of Apartment Communities, the Newly Acquired 244-Unit Community is the First and Only Apartment Building in Arizona to Achieve the Prestigious WELL Rating

BE MESA BY THE SOUFERIAN GROUP IS THE FIRST MULTIFAMILY BUILDING IN ARIZONA TO ACHIEVE WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING Led By Behzad Souferian's Vision for the Future of Apartment Communities, the Newly Acquired 244-Unit Community is the First and Only Apartment Building in Arizona to Achieve the Prestigious WELL Rating

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Souferian Group, a Los Angeles and Phoenix-based real estate investment and development firm, founded and led by Behzad Souferian best known for developing innovative, value driven experiential projects, today announced 'Be Mesa by The Souferian Group' is the first apartment building in Mesa and across Arizona to achieve the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The prestigious WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based program developed with the Mayo Clinic which requires 15 criteria to be met across five categories: cleaning and sanitization procedures; emergency preparedness programs; health service resources; air and water quality management; and stakeholder engagement and communications. The initiative promotes optimal health and well-being for residents and places utmost value on impacting and improving lives. The third-party verified assessment for new and existing buildings reviews operational policies, maintenance protocols, and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 climate. The Souferian Group's milestone achievement demonstrates the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating environments that promote the well-being of residents, guests, and staff while meeting criteria for health and safety. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is endorsed by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan.

"Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating supports The Souferian Group's core value to deliver a differentiated living experience. Be Mesa's initiatives deliver a unique value proposition for residents," said Behzad Souferian, Founder & CEO of The Souferian Group. "As the first multifamily building in Arizona to successfully achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, we are only scratching the surface in innovation and will continue to go above and beyond to create a one-of-a-kind community that appeals to today's discerning renter."

Inspired by the tireless pursuit to disrupt the industry norms, Be Mesa makes this announcement as the first of many innovations to come for the multifamily housing industry. With this achievement, Be Mesa joins The Souferian Group's 606-unit property in Los Angeles, Be DTLA by The Souferian Group, which became the first multi-family community in Southern California to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

In addition to the WELL Health-Safety seal, Be Mesa is undergoing a multimillion-dollar reimagination, slated for completion in 2022. Formerly known as Alantra Apartments, Be Mesa's value will be derived by the sum of its parts; wellness-centric approach, cutting edge design, thoughtful amenities, attentive services and a robust Be Benefits program.

With interior and exterior upgrades already in progress to create a Santa Barbara-inspired, Spanish aesthetic, Be Mesa will provide a host of on-property amenities and programming related to wellness and common spaces that encourage fun and socialization. Be Mesa will offer large one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 750 to over 1,000 square feet starting at $1,525/month. Be Mesa is located at 510 South Extension Rd. within close proximity to Banner Desert Medical Center, one of the area's largest hospitals and adjacent to Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler. Further, the property is well positioned to meet the needs of the area's major employers like Mesa Public Schools.

Be Mesa represents the first Arizona project for the Be Brand, and an addition to The Souferian Group's existing Arizona portfolio and its continued national expansion.

To learn more about this innovative rental community, visit www.beinmesa.com and follow along on Instagram at @BeByTSG.

About The Souferian Group

The Souferian Group is a best in class, fully integrated real estate investment and development company dedicated to developing innovative, value driven experiential projects. Their successful track record spans acquisitions and developments in multi-family, office, mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties. The company offers expertise that spans every aspect of the real estate process from identifying acquisition properties, financing, entitlements and zoning, master planning, architecture and design, construction management, marketing, leasing and sales. The privately held company acquires and develops projects through its own direct investments or institutional joint venture partnerships. To learn more, visit TheSouferianGroup.com.

