Amcor CEO, Ron Delia, talks packaging trends on new McKinsey podcast

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of the McKinsey on Consumer Retail podcast features Amcor's CEO, Ron Delia, discussing the biggest trends in packaging. Hosted by McKinsey's Monica Toriello, Delia joins David Feber, the leader of McKinsey's Packaging Service Line, in discussing "creating good packaging for packaged goods" and other areas both impacting and influencing the nearly trillion-dollar global industry.

The 25-minute podcast addresses the role packaging will play in the future; the importance of both industry and consumer education regarding sustainability; the influence growing market forces have on packaging; and innovations that are making packaging smarter for customers and consumers.

The McKinsey on Consumer Retail podcast, featuring Amcor CEO, Ron Delia, is available for download from the following sites:

