Blackbaud Named to Forbes List of America's Best Employers 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the fifth year. Blackbaud is included in the mid-size companies category and ranked in the top 16 within the IT, Internet, Software and Services industry. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Blackbaud is honored to be recognized again as one of America's Best Employers," said Maggie Driscoll, Chief People and Culture Officer, Blackbaud. "Our mission is to help good take over, and our employees bring that to life every day as they work together to serve the social good industry. We're continually focused on creating a workplace where people can be their authentic selves and pursue their passion of making the world a better place."

Forbes and Statista selected the list of America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, including 500 large employers and 500 mid-size employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Blackbaud was also recently recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and has won the Ripplematch 2022 Campus Forward Award. In 2021, Blackbaud was named to Forbes' list of Best Employers by State and was honored as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award winner.

The full Forbes list can be viewed here. To learn more about careers at Blackbaud, visit https://careers.blackbaud.com/.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

