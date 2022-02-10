Cetera Welcomes $100 Million Solo Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Tracy Veillette, CFP®, a solo advisor formerly affiliated with Voya Financial Advisors, has joined Cetera Wealth Partners. Based in Minneapolis, Veillette is a 30-year industry veteran whose retirement-focused advisory practice has an established track record of taking a holistic, long-term view to deliver results for clients. Veillette started his career as an investment adviser representative at ING Financial Partners in 1992. He is one of several advisors to affiliate with Cetera Wealth Partners in recent weeks, with multiple advisors and teams joining the firm since early December 2021.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cetera community and look forward to leveraging the leading technology and resources to grow my business and provide the best service and advice possible to my clients," Veillette said. "Cetera's network of Growth Officers provides dedicated support, which illustrates how committed Cetera is to my business success. I'm proud to call Cetera home and look forward to many good things to come for my business and for my clients."

"We are proud to welcome Tracy to the Cetera network," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "At a time of increasing change in the financial advice industry, it is satisfying to attract such high-quality advisors who are interested in growing their businesses through a best-in-class client experience. As we continue to invest in service, technology, and advisor growth programs, Cetera remains the destination of choice for financial professionals seeking leading capabilities and an established community network."

In addition to Veillette, multiple practices have affiliated with Cetera Wealth Partners in recent weeks, with more advisors slated to join in the coming months. Cetera Wealth Partners, part of Cetera's regional model, was formed through Cetera's acquisition of assets from Voya Financial Advisors in June 2021. More than 90% of the advisors and 93% of the assets under administration that were part of the Voya Financial Advisors asset purchase transitioned to Cetera.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

