MasterClass Announces Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse and Oscar de la Renta to Teach Creative Collaboration and Fashion

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, announced today that iconic fashion design duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will teach a class on creative collaboration and fashion. Leveraging their personal experiences and valuable perspectives as co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta and as founders of Monse, Kim and Garcia will teach members how to build strong creative partnerships and leverage collaboration as a means of launching a business and building something new and fresh. Kim and Garcia's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"Laura and Fernando's distinct vision and point of view at both Oscar de la Renta and Monse has redefined the fashion industry," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In their class, they will break down their fashion journey, teaching members the principles for building strong business partnerships and launching new brands together."

This class will focus on both creative collaboration and fashion, with Kim and Garcia sharing their insights on what it takes to build and maintain a solid, thriving partnership when launching a business together. Drawing on their breadth of experience—from getting their start as interns to working directly with and under the mentorship of Oscar de la Renta to becoming the heads of one of the most renowned fashion houses and starting their own label—the duo will unpack their collaborative process from ideation to realization, sharing how they bring together their different aesthetics to create a signature look. Members will learn how a garment goes from a storyboard concept to a runway-ready creation and the process of planning an impactful fashion show. Kim and Garcia will also share insights on what it takes to be truly collaborative—without compromising individual goals and vision—and the fundamental pillars of marketing and creating visibility for a business. Members interested in entrepreneurship and collaboration will leave the class inspired and ready to grow their own creative ideas with a team.

"Maintaining a healthy, collaborative partnership is the key component to our creative process," said Garcia. "In our class, Laura and I will highlight how we work together as a team to bring our visions to life, build a brand that we are continually proud of and empower members with practical advice to excel in their own business ventures."

"After working our way up in the fashion world, learning directly from one of the biggest names in the industry and starting our own label, Fernando and I are excited to share a closer look at our creative process," Kim said. "In our class, members will learn everything from fittings to collection editing to sketching designs and draping fabric so that they can transform their creative inspiration into a tangible outcome."

Kim and Garcia are accomplished fashion designers, current co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta and founders of Monse. The two launched their careers in fashion design as interns at Oscar de la Renta, landing permanent jobs at the fashion house. Kim worked with de la Renta for 12 years as his design director, where she supervised all aspects of collection development and managed a studio responsible for fabric design, ready-to-wear, knitwear and accessories. For six years, Garcia worked as a principal designer, where he played a large role in helping to create some of the most iconic evening wear pieces within the Oscar de la Renta collection. Kim and Garcia joined forces in 2016 to launch Monse, a luxury fashion label. Together, the duo received a womenswear nomination at the 2016 Council of Fashion Designers Awards and took home the CFDA Swarovski Award for emerging talent in 2017 for Monse.

