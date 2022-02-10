Two new series set in Mallorca, Spain<span class="legendSpanClass">,</span> and a pair of robust French police procedurals with mis-matched detective duos in "Cherif" and "Deadly Tropics".

MHz Choice announces its March lineup Two new series set in Mallorca, Spain<span class="legendSpanClass">,</span> and a pair of robust French police procedurals with mis-matched detective duos in "Cherif" and "Deadly Tropics".

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, the premier streamer of international series for U.S. and Canadian audiences, will premiere two distinct drama series each set in Mallorca, Spain. Spitfire (Federation Entertainment) follows Detective Aina Anglada as she begrudgingly works with her new partner Damia to find a serial killer before it's too late. The pair follow a grisly trail of body parts like breadcrumbs from the disturbed killer. Trust is in short supply within this police unit as the detectives, their commander and others struggle to work together.

Queralt Albinyana and Joan Miquel Artigues in Spitfire on MHz Choice (PRNewswire)

Gabià - Operation Cage (Videoplugger) ventures into more political territory through this fictionalized drama centered around the real-life 2009 Palma Nova bombing by ETA, the Basque nationalist and separatist organization. The two-part series from Spain follows Xavi (Xavi Núñez), who lives on a boat and befriends a tourist couple now stuck on Mallorca during a mandatory lockdown activated in the aftermath of the bombing. As his personal life gets more strained with his daughter and ex-wife, Xavi's paranoia begins to get the best of him as he suspects his new friends have something to do with the attacks.

MHz Choice will also premiere two French detective series: Seasons 1 and 2 of the long-running Cherif (France Televisions), and popular police dramedy Deadly Tropics (Federation Entertainment). Set in Lyon and Martinique respectively, each series features eccentric detectives paired with more strait-laced counterparts. Cherif stars Abdelhafid Metalsi as the unconventional Captain Kader Cherif who works to solve murders just as hard as he tries to loosen up his strictly by-the-book partner Adeline Briard (Carole Bianic). The two lead detectives in Deadly Tropics, Mélissa Sainte-Rose (Sonia Rolland) and Gaëlle Crivelli (Béatrice de la Boulaye), are the ultimate odd couple as the series follows their detective work and hard-earned friendship.

Also premiering in March is the short-form series Fin Ar Bed (Videoplugger), which, at ten minutes per episode, tells the story of a carjacking gone sideways. Three complete strangers end up on a darkly comic and poignant road trip through Brittany.

Returning to MHz Choice in March is Season 3 of Tandem (LS Distribution) where murder investigations continue in Montpellier by the ex-husband and wife detective duo.

The full March 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

MARCH 1

CHERIF: SEASON 1, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, NEW SERIES

Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

FIN AR BED, FRANCE, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW LIMITED SERIES

The lives of three strangers intersect on the remote roads of Brittany, setting them on a breathtaking trip at the end of the world.

MARCH 8

SPITFIRE: SEASON 1, SPAIN, FEDERATION ENTERTAINMENT, NEW SERIES

A dark thriller set in Mallorca about a special police unit hunting a serial killer.

MARCH 15

GÀBIA – OPERATION CAGE, SPAIN, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Mallorca, 2009: In the aftermath of the deadly Palma Nova bombing, a young local named Xavi starts to suspect his new acquaintances, a tourist couple on a sailing holiday, were involved in the attack.

MARCH 22

DEADLY TROPICS: SEASON 1, FRANCE, FEDERATION ENTERTAINMENT, NEW SERIES

Fun, female-driven police mysteries set on the breathtaking island of Martinique.

MARCH 29

TANDEM: SEASON 3, FRANCE, LS DISTRIBUTION, NEW SEASON

Montpellier police investigators Léa Soler and Paul Marchal work together, are both single parents of teenagers and are both recently divorced… from each other!

CHERIF: SEASON 2, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, NEW SEASON

Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MHz Networks