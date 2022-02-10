Waud Capital Partners Forms New Partnership with Pharmaceutical Services Executive Mark Bouck

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (Waud Capital), a leading growth-oriented, middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has formed an executive partnership with Mark Bouck to pursue a platform investment in the pharmaceutical and life science services market. Waud Capital plans to invest $75 to $150 million or more of equity capital to support the initiative.

Mr. Bouck brings more than 25 years of healthcare and professional services operating experience across multiple sectors of pharma commercialization, management consulting and staffing services with a strong track record of growth in both core service offerings and tech-enabled capabilities. He has operated successfully in small and large organizations with a demonstrated ability to scale, consistently achieving double digit growth and driving significant value creation.

Most recently, Mr. Bouck served as Chief Executive Officer of TrialCard, one of the leading providers of hub services, patient affordability, medication access and clinical trial services for pharmaceutical manufacturers. During his nearly ten-year tenure, Mr. Bouck led the business through transformational organic and inorganic growth, expanding the platform from its core copay card expertise into a broad, end-to-end provider of patient support and market access services with differentiated technology capabilities.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to partner with Waud Capital to identify and grow a business in the pharmaceutical and life science services market," said Mr. Bouck. "The segment is large and fragmented, supported by strong underlying organic growth trends and ripe for technological innovation, creating a compelling opportunity to build a sector-leading business. Waud Capital's executive partnership approach and dedicated ecosystem resources make the firm an attractive partner, and I believe this combination will enable us to capitalize on transformational growth opportunities."

Prior to TrialCard, Mr. Bouck served as Chief Operating Officer of the Goyak Group, a specialty government contract consulting organization, and in several senior roles at TEKsystems, a leading division of Allegis Group and provider of information technology talent & staffing solutions. While at TEKsystems, Mr. Bouck oversaw a nearly billion-dollar organization with an employee base of over 500 people.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mark," said Tim Cremieux, Principal of Waud Capital. "He brings a unique blend of skills and has created significant value throughout his career across several highly relevant growth levers, including through the expansion of service offerings and deployment of tech-enablement tools."

Waud Capital continues to build upon its long history of partnering with exceptional leaders to build platforms in the healthcare services market. "The partnership with Mark is another example of Waud Capital's commitment to its disciplined process of identifying and partnering with leading executives in attractive healthcare niches," said Chris Graber, Partner of Waud Capital. "We see significant opportunity in the pharma and life science services market and look forward to working closely with Mark to pursue an investment opportunity that can benefit from his leadership and experience."

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional executive leadership to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com .

