PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ZIYAD BROTHERS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF BRANDED MIDDLE EASTERN AND MEDITERRANEAN FOODS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Ziyad Brothers ("Ziyad" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's management team and the Ziyad family.

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods. The Company has a 50-year track record of delivering a diverse product portfolio of over 800 SKUs to thousands of customers, including local specialty grocers, supermarkets, national accounts, and e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Chicago, with additional facilities in New Jersey and California, Ziyad has earned a strong reputation for its exceptional portfolio of brands, reliable service, national distribution, deep relationships, and category expertise.

Steve Martinez, President of Peak Rock, said, "Ziyad represents a unique opportunity to invest in an exceptional business and team that has differentiated itself as the unparalleled authority on Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine. Ziyad's history of service and dedication to its partners' and customers' success, coupled with its strong and consistent track record of growth, make it an ideal platform investment for Peak Rock. We are looking forward to partnering with the Company to accelerate the execution of strategic growth investments."

Nassem Ziyad, commented, "For generations, our family has been proud to serve our brand partners, retail customers, and local communities. After an exhaustive search, it was clear that Peak Rock was the right partner as we begin this next growth phase. Peak Rock truly understands our business, our heritage, and our dedication to supporting our partner brands and customers. We look forward to our partnership, which will position Ziyad for continued rapid growth across products, brands, and retailers." In conjunction with the transaction, Nassem Ziyad has been named as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

"This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience investing in founder and family-owned businesses and highlights our continued interest in attractive investments in the food, beverage, and distribution sectors. We continue to seek consumer-oriented platforms and acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and expansion," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

The acquisition of Ziyad represents Peak Rock's thirteenth investment in the food, beverage and consumer industry in recent years.

CG Sawaya Partners served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Peak Rock on this transaction.

ABOUT ZIYAD

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food and beverage products. Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of world-class companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market. For more information on Ziyad, visit us online at www.Ziyad.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

