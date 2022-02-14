Qynapse to present new evidence on the value of QyScore® for the diagnosis and monitoring of multiple sclerosis at ACTRIMS Forum 2022

Qynapse to present new evidence on the value of QyScore® for the diagnosis and monitoring of multiple sclerosis at ACTRIMS Forum 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to present two posters at the annual Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum 2022, on February 24-26, in West Palm Beach, FL. The posters highlight Qynapse's latest results with QyScore®, its commercially-available automated brain image analysis platform, demonstrating the reproducibility of its results and its value to inform the MS diagnostic standard.

Qynapse also recently published technical validation results in Neuroimage: Clinical (P. Tran et al., 2022, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nicl.2022.102940), demonstrating the high performance of QyScore® for the automated quantification of white matter hyperintensities in comparison to state-of-the-art methods for both elderly and MS patients.

"Variability and subjectivity persist in the radiological assessment of MRI biomarkers, which are core components of the MS diagnostic workup and monitoring of disease progression. Today, this can be addressed by more systematically integrating the use of automated methods in clinical practice, to drive better clinical care and outcomes for MS patients," said Dr. Charles R. G. Guttmann, MD, Director of the Center for Neurological Imaging at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Radiology at the Harvard Medical School.

Adam J. Schwarz, PhD (CSO at Qynapse) will present the two poster presentations at ACTRIMS Forum and will be joined on-site by Scott Keddy, MBA (VP of Business Development).

Poster Presentations ( Exhibit Hall A, Palm Beach County Convention Center):

[ P152 ]: "Automated MRI lesion analysis and reporting as a computer-assisted radiology tool for determination of McDonald criteria" – presented during Poster Session 1 on February 24 from 5:30-6:00pm .

[P251]: "Scan-rescan and field-strength reproducibility of brain volumetry and white matter lesions determined using QyScore ® , a regulatory-approved automated software platform" – presented during Poster Session 2 on February 25 from 6:00-6:30pm .

About Qynapse

Qynapse Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform, creating the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE-Marked, adds the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research-use-only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the US and in Canada.

www.qynapse.com

Contact: Ysé Sallé de Chou, ysalledechou@qynapse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628911/QYNAPSE_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE QYNAPSE