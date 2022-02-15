ENEL X AND CLARK PUBLIC UTILITIES PARTNER TO LAUNCH NEW SMART EV CHARGING PROGRAM $500 Instant Rebate Available for Clark Public Utilities Customers with Purchase of JuiceBox Smart Home EV Chargers

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Public Utilities and Enel X today announced the launch of an instant rebate program in Clark County, Wash. that enables residential electricity customers to immediately save $500 on the purchase of an Enel X JuiceBox Level II EV charger through the Clark Public Utilities online marketplace. JuiceBox Level II chargers charge an EV up to seven times faster than those included with new EVs.

Clark Public Utilities and Enel X have launched an instant rebate program in Clark County, Wash. that enables residential electricity customers to immediately save $500 on the purchase of an Enel X JuiceBox Level II EV charger through the Clark Public Utilities online marketplace. (PRNewswire)

We are pleased to partner with Clark Public Utilities to bring smart, affordable home EV charging to their customers.

Providing equitable access to electric vehicles is an important goal for Clark Public Utilities as part of its commitment to meeting the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA). CETA mandates Washington State to 100%clean electricity by 2045 and includes provisions for affordability and reliability to ensure all utility customers equitably benefit from the clean energy transformation. JuiceBox residential smart EV chargers are convenient for EV customers. With more than 80% of charging done at home, availability of residential charging equipment is a critical factor to drive mainstream adoption of electric vehicles.

"We are pleased to partner with Clark Public Utilities to bring smart, affordable home EV charging to Vancouver and Clark County," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of Enel X e-Mobility North America. "We look forward to delivering this critical infrastructure to EV drivers in Clark County and expanding access to EV charging across the Pacific Northwest."

"This partnership enables us to offer our customers a leading smart EV charging solution that significantly improves the benefits and convenience of owning an electric vehicle," said Matt Babbitts of Clark Public Utilities. "Enel X is an ideal partner delivering high quality smart products that enable EV drivers to optimize their charging to reduce costs and carbon emissions."

Enel X is a leading provider of EV smart charging solutions and has deployed approximately 230,000 charging ports worldwide. Enel X is also the preferred energy services provider for more than 10,000 organizations at 35,000 locations around the globe, including fleet electrification partnerships with leading technology and pharmaceutical companies, among others. The Clark Public Utilities program builds on Enel X's successful track record of delivering smart EV charging solutions to customers in the Pacific Northwest, including partnerships with Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light.

About Enel X

Enel X is the Enel group's global business line that offers services to accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A world leader in the sector of advanced energy solutions, the brand Enel X manages services such as demand response with 7.7 GW of total capacity globally and 195 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide. In January 2022, a new Global Business Line fully dedicated to electric mobility was created, managing approximately 245,000 public and private charging ports for electric vehicles available all over the world, promoting and developing projects and solutions for the spread of e-Mobility in the countries in which Enel Group operates.

Contact:

Krista Barnaby

krista.barnaby@enel.com

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line. (PRNewsfoto/Enel X North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enel X North America