InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Phone Charger for Vehicles (SLG-100)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient means of charging a cell phone within a vehicle," said an inventor, from Clearfield, Utah, "so I invented the WIRELESS CAR CHARGER. My design offers an alternative to using traditional charger cords that dangle from the dashboard."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to charge a mobile phone when traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using traditional charging cords. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and organization and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

