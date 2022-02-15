Window World® Streamlines Payment Operations with PayLink® by Payment Logistics®

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Logistics, LLC, a La Jolla, CA based leader in embedded payments technology, announces the commercial launch of the PayLink advanced mobile commerce integration with Window World's WW360 CRM system. Window World, Inc., headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchised locations nationwide. The WW360 CRM system was custom built by Window World to provide a comprehensive mobile platform for franchisees to handle all aspects of their business while on the go.

"We partnered with Payment Logistics to streamline payment operations by embedding their PayLink mobile commerce technology in our WW360 CRM system," says Duffy Sweeney, SVP of IT and Digital Operations. "This partnership gives our franchisees omnichannel payment solutions that adhere to best practices for payment acceptance while greatly reducing friction."

Window World associates can use cellular enabled wireless payment devices in the field to retrieve invoices from WW360 and process in-person EMV payments. Customers can also be sent a link by email or SMS text message to a digital invoice where they can view their payment history and pay outstanding balances from their browser or mobile phone. Payments can also be made in the WW360 back-office and customer portal. Regardless of payment channel, all payments are automatically posted to WW360, streamlining back-office accounting and reconciliation.

"Window World understands how critical PayOps is to the long-term success of their franchise system," says Dustin Niglio, CEO of Payment Logistics. "Partnering with Window World allowed us to leverage our next generation payment technology and deep payment expertise to help them design and implement a PayOps framework that reduces friction in commerce while driving operational efficiencies."

The ubiquitous nature of robust wireless network connectivity has created compelling opportunities for business operators to reimagine their payment operations. The PayLink mobile commerce platform uses advanced cloud infrastructure from Payment Logistics to facilitate commerce by seamlessly orchestrating otherwise complex digital interactions amongst disparate systems. PayLink makes it easy for system developers to digitally connect with consumers.

Founded in 2003, Payment Logistics is a full-service payment technology company that specializes in helping middle-market companies implement and calibrate the PayOps framework in their business. PayOps is a business framework that leverages modern embedded payment technology to reduce friction in commerce, implement payments best practices, streamline related back-office functions, and drive digital customer engagement. Learn more about PayLink at https://why.pay.link.

Founded in 1995, Window World sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with over 20 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner and its windows, vinyl siding, and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Window World and its franchisees raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and are committed to honoring and serving America's veterans, active military, and their families. Learn more at https://windowworld.com

