American Battery Solutions aims to lead in dynamic electric boat market with Proliance™ Lithium-Ion battery product line

LAKE ORION, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions, Inc. ("ABS"), a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced battery technology, is bringing its decades of experience in battery engineering and production to serve the rapidly developing electric boat market, adding to its portfolio of advanced Li-Ion battery product offerings of land-based mobility, industrial and commercial market segments. ABS is rolling out its high-voltage Proliance Intelligent Battery Series™ line as a critical component in the future of marine energy and propulsion.

The Proliance Intelligent Battery Series™ includes several products including 350V and 650V systems with energy capacity of 50 or 100kWh with capability of connecting batteries in parallel to scale to over 400kWh applications. This modular approach enables the electrification of the entire portfolio of recreational vessels of various sizes.

"Our advances in lithium-ion battery technology will enable marine manufacturers to move more rapidly to develop and introduce high-performing, stylish, sustainable and affordable electric-powered boats to help grow the recreational boating market," said Ivan Menjak, Vice President of Business Development at ABS. "The Proliance™ offers fully integrated thermal and battery management systems in an IP69K-sealed environment to protect against water and debris, advanced monitoring and diagnostics capabilities, all alongside capabilities that allow easy interface with CCS fast chargers, enabling the robust marine performance recreational boaters expect and value most."

ABS recently entered into a five-year agreement with Forza X1, Inc., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Twin Vee Power Cats, Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) to supply T350-50 high-powered lithium-ion batteries that will power Forza X1's novel FX1 electric boat. Battery design and production are underway at ABS' facility in Springboro, Ohio, with the first product deliveries on track for summer 2022.

All ABS high-voltage batteries are designed, tested, and manufactured to the latest standards and specifications for marine, industrial, truck, and automotive applications, making them ideal, reliable sources of energy for demanding marine applications. ABS lithium-ion solutions offer a high energy density along with zero maintenance and long life.

ABS designs and manufactures modular and scalable Li-Ion battery solutions for mobility, industrial and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on highest quality and robust integrated battery solutions.

ABS operates over 300,000 sq.ft. of dedicated battery manufacturing, testing and development facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Massachusetts.

