$20,000+ + in Prize Money For Winners of First Global Smart-NFT Creation Contest by VIMworld.com

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VIMworld.com announced its first-ever Global VIM Producer Contest, offering an exciting opportunity for artists and NFT producers globally to join. The top few winners, chosen by community vote, will share a pool of over ~$20,000 USD, where the #1 winner will take home ~$13,000 USD and will have their Smart NFT along with its background story to be incorporated into VIMworld Open-Metaverse.

VIMworld aims to build an Open-Metaverse utilizing the proprietary Smart NFT technology they've created. An Open-Metaverse that is inclusive to everyone and appealing to all NFT projects. In keeping with the tradition of empowering all voices of our community, this contest will have a special twist!

The Theme:

For this very first Global VIM Producer Contest, VIMworld is seeking submissions for VIMs that embody and represent their beloved Dutch community. The enrollment is open to ALL. The winning VIM will be minted and available for a special NFT drop on the King's Day celebration on the 27th of April.

Koningsdag as it's known in the Netherlands is a national holiday. The entire county turns out for a national block party where everything and everyone possible is covered in orange to celebrate the birthday of the reigning Dutch monarch, King Willem Alexander. The celebrations begin the night before and continue throughout King's Day with citywide flea markets, street-corner musicians, DJ booths, boat-packed canals, organized parties, parades, music, food, drink, and visits to one or two cities from the King and the royal family.

Submissions for this contest will be carefully reviewed and narrowed down by a panel of expert judges consisting of members from the VIMworld team and the Dutch community until only the highest quality submissions remain. When the final few have been chosen, the winner will be decided by a global community wide vote.

Aside from the prize money, the #1 winner will also receive the very first mint of the VIM with the ID #1 -- a highly sought after and valuable NFT. In addition, up to seven finalists will each receive monetary prizes as well.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a revolutionary Open-Metaverse powered by Smart NFTs (Non-Fungible token). The platform consists of gaming, virtual assets, defi, linked with real life assets via IOT technology. We have created a platform where users can create, care, feed, grow, and exchange their Virtual Integrated Metadata (VIMs) designed by talented artists from around the world. Owners of the VIMs will benefit from the massive growth of the VImworld.com ecosystem. VIMworld is aggressively striving to push the boundaries of what's possible with the blockchain, both online and in the physical world. Visit www.vimworld.com .

