AIOSEO Announces Link Assistant to Help Small Business Improve SEO Rankings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIOSEO , the leading All in One SEO Toolkit provider for website owners, announced the launch of their Smart Link Assistant tool to help small businesses improve their SEO rankings by building better and more contextual internal links.

AIOSEO (PRNewswire)

"We're making enterprise-grade SEO tools affordable for small and mid-size businesses to help level the playing field."

All in One SEO (AIOSEO) has become synonymous with SEO as the company has built a world-class SEO optimization toolkit that's trusted by over 3,000,000+ smart website owners, professional marketers, developers, and SEO pros who want to easily optimize their websites for SEO and get higher rankings in search results.

"Since the early days, internal linking has played a critical role in SEO. But the process was manual and time consuming. Not to mention most small business owners didn't even know where to get started. With AIOSEO's Link Assistant, there's now a guided tool powered by our smart algorithm to help small businesses identify contextual internal link opportunities and add links with just a few clicks," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive (the company behind AIOSEO).

The mission of AIOSEO and its sister brands like OptinMonster , MonsterInsights , WPForms , and others is to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys by providing superior growth tools. This new SEO Link Assistant tool helps busy small business owners maximize their SEO rankings while saving time.

"One of our goals at AIOSEO is to make SEO easy for everyone and help small businesses identify new growth opportunities. The SEO Link Assistant does both," said Benjamin Rojas, President of AIOSEO product division. "We're making enterprise-grade SEO tools affordable for small and mid-size businesses in our quest to help level the playing field and enable more small businesses to get found online".

The new SEO Link Assistant further boosts All in One SEO's toolkit which already includes powerful SEO features like: TruSEO analysis, local SEO module, automatic schema markups for rich snippets, advanced sitemaps for faster discoverability, redirection manager, SEO headline analyzer, image SEO module, social media integrations, eCommerce SEO tools, and more.

About AIOSEO

AIOSEO, also known as, All in One SEO, was founded in 2007 to help business owners optimize their website for SEO and improve their rankings. Today, the WordPress plugin and SEO toolkit is being used by over 3 million websites. Learn more about AIOSEO at aioseo.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology holding company behind popular web apps and growth tools like AIOSEO, OptinMonster, MonsterInsights, WPForms, and over a dozen others. Over 19 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Awesome Motive is on a mission to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys by offering super growth tools & training. Lean more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com

Media contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

support@aioseo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Awesome Motive