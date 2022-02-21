Calyx EDC Selected for RWE Data Collection in Lengthy, Late Phase Trial <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading pharmaceutical company trusts Calyx to meet accelerated timelines and support multi-year trials</span>

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced its electronic data capture (EDC) system has been selected by a leading pharmaceutical company to capture Real World Evidence (RWE) data for a global, late phase study.

Calyx EDC selected based on cost-effectiveness, expedited delivery, and proven capabilities in long term data collection

The global company selected Calyx EDC based on its proven effectiveness in capturing important patient data during lengthy, global studies. Calyx's ability to expedite the delivery of a reliable, cost-effective solution to meet the pharmaceutical company's accelerated study timelines and continuous data collection needs were critical to its selection.

"We're thrilled to work with this leading pharmaceutical company and to extend our 30 years' experience in delivering reliable, high-quality data to help them fully understand the long-term effects of their medical products," said Juan Munoz-Pujol, Vice President, IRT and EDC at Calyx.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

