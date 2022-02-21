Carrier Expands Sustainability Solutions and Services Offering to Help Customers Achieve Decarbonization Goals Comprehensive suite of products, including sustainability as a service, to help customers meet energy, carbon and food waste reduction goals

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildings are the biggest, most cost-effective climate mitigation solution available, according to a recent study. And more than one-third of the food produced for human consumption is lost before it can even make it to market, resulting in a significant carbon footprint. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, is solving for these challenges through a comprehensive, integrated and growing suite of sustainability solutions and services that allow customers to reach their energy and decarbonization goals.

"Our suite of bespoke sustainability solutions – ranging from energy-efficient products to energy optimization services – are designed to reduce carbon emissions and support healthier communities worldwide," said Jennifer Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Carrier. "The future demands a decarbonized world and Carrier is ready to advance this mission through a holistic approach that helps our customers meet their sustainability goals and decarbonize at the pace and scale needed to deliver on the Paris Climate Accord."

Carrier is aiming to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton by 2030 in part through a tailored approach for commissioning, specifying equipment and providing assessment services based on each customer's sustainability, operational and budgetary goals. The approach meets building and cold chain customers where they are within the product lifecycle and capital planning process with expertise and solutions to design, enable and deliver improved sustainability.

Sustainable Buildings

Buildings in the U.S. alone consume approximately 40% of all energy, and within buildings, HVAC systems account for approximately 40% of energy use. Carrier products and services can help building customers achieve their sustainability goals:

Design :

Enable :

Deliver:

Carrier's design, enable and deliver approach for buildings is providing AquaForce® high-temperature heat pumps operating on ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant to the City of London for a project expected to reduce carbon emissions of customers by up to 50% and enhance air quality.

Sustainable Cold Chain

While the world produces enough food to feed 10 billion people, one-third or more of it is wasted every year. Carrier is creating a smarter and more connected cold chain and offers products and services that help customers optimize their refrigeration technology and achieve their sustainability goals.

Design :

Enable :

Deliver:

Recent solutions include the transcritical CO 2 ice making system of the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon," in Beijing, China. It is the world's most environmentally responsible ice-making technology with direct carbon emissions close to zero. In post-Olympic operation it is expected to save nearly 2 million kWh of electricity each year.

Carrier's focused and enhanced sustainability offerings deliver on customers' needs for a more holistic strategy to meet their sustainability goals, and is aligned with Carrier's commitment to what matters: our planet, our people and our communities. To learn more about how Carrier is helping its customers achieve their goals or to connect with an expert visit www.corporate.carrier.com/our-company/sustainability/.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

