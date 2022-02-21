Encompass Health Corp. Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies in 2022 by Fortune

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it has been named to Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies' for 2022. Encompass Health, a national leader in integrated healthcare services, was listed third in the Healthcare: Medical Facilities category.

"We are honored to be named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies again this year. Our ranking in the Healthcare: Medical Facilities category has improved for the past two years, which reflects the trust we continue to build with our patients, partners and investors, as well as the preeminent care our dedicated employees provide," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "We look forward to continuing to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve throughout the country."

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on the corporate reputation survey. The initial list of candidates includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The listing is further narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 640 in 28 countries.

To determine the best-regarded companies in the 52 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Companies with a score in the top half of each industry are named among the World's Most Admired Companies.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 146 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

